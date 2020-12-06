Isle Of Wight Latest Location of Mystery Monolith

A FOURTH mysterious monolith has appeared, this time on an Isle of Wight beach.

Following discoveries in Utah, California, and Romania, now the British island is the latest location for the otherworldly monoliths to appear. It was discovered by a dog walker and his family on the Isle of Wight’s Compton Beach at around 7:30 AM on Sunday morning, 6th of December.

‘We went down the steps and to the right about 100 yards in front of us we saw this big reflection of the sun,’ he said, ‘I knew all about the monolith stories recently, so I recognised it straight away.’ The man says he doesn’t believe any of the conspiracy theories circulating online, saying ‘it’s someone playing a practical joke’. The monolith drew many islanders to Compton beach to see the bizarre sight.

Like the other eerie appearances, it is unclear who is responsible for erecting this recent find. Many commentators have drawn a comparison to the stone featured in Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. An anonymous artistic collective called ‘the Most Famous Artist’ has claimed responsibility for the American monoliths.

