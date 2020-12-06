India Investigates Mystery Disease After 140 Hospitalised

HEALTH OFFICIALS in eastern India are investigating the outbreak of a ‘mystery’ disease that has hospitalised over 140 people this weekend.

The outbreak has affected residents of Elerru, a city of 215,000 people in India’s eastern Andra Pradesh state. Symptoms of the mystery disease include nausea, fits, and falling unconscious. All patients have been tested for negative for Covid-19, which is currently rampant in India.

A doctor at Eleru’s hospital said that ‘the people who fell sick, especially children, suddenly started complaining of burning eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures’. Many patients have already recovered and have been discharged from care. Andra Pradesh’s Health Minister said that there was no evidence of a viral infection.

‘We ruled out water contamination and air pollution as the cause after officials visited the areas where people fell sick,’ he said, ‘It is some mystery illness and only lab analysis will reveal what it is’. The opposition party, Telegu Desam, has called for a full inquiry into the outbreak.

