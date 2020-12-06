HARRODS Mayhem as Police Arrest Four for Affray While Hundreds of Youths Attempt to Force Their Way Into The Store.

Hundreds of young people try to enter Harrods in chaotic scenes as police made four arrests for affray and Covid rule breaches as huge crowds gather in Covent Garden.

The shocking photograph reveals how a huge crowd of hundreds of teenagers and young people gathered outside Harrods in London on Saturday, December 5, prompting four arrests. Chaotic scenes ensued at the luxury department store in exclusive Knightsbridge as the large group attempted to enter and crowded together in the streets outside.

The group was made up of hundreds of young people who were not wearing masks and were not paying attention to social distancing. Police were called to the store just after 1 pm and four arrests were made for affray and Covid rule breaches and the crowd later dispersed. It comes as Covent Garden was also packed with revellers in the first weekend following the lifting of the second nationwide lockdown restrictions.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Police were called at around 13:09hrs on Saturday, 5 December to reports of a large group of people attempting to enter a shop in Brompton Road, SW1. Four males were arrested in total – two for affray, one for breach of Covid regulations, and another for a public order offence and breach of Covid regulations. “The crowd have since dispersed.”

