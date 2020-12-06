THIS afternoon (December 6) is an important date in the ham cutting community as Estepona hosts the final of Malaga Province’s No Home without Food ham cutting competition sponsored by Sabor a Malaga and the Malaga Provincial Council with the collaboration of Estepona Council.

Due to the current situation caused by Covid-19, the contest has changed its format to take into account the new capacity and security measures.

-- Advertisement --



Event organiser, José María Téllez ‘Popi’, explained that, unlike in other years, the contest has been held in several municipalities in the province of Malaga in recent months and the best cutters in each municipality meet in the final next in Estepona.

This year capacity was limited and those attending had to wear masks, respect social distances and remain seated until the end of the event which was held in the Felipe VI auditorium with entry being free provided those attending brought non-perishable food which would be donated to those in need across the Province.

Contestants had to demonstrate their skill when cutting a ham, while the jury was tasked to assess, among other aspects, the style of the cutter, the plating and hat the participants are capable of cutting 100-gram portions by eye.

It is a Malaga Province tradition for families to enjoy a whole leg of cured ham (Jamon) at Christmas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hamming it up is important in Malaga Province”.