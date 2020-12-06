Graffiti artist charged with causing €56,000 worth of damage

Tara Rippin
Graffiti artist charged with causing €56,000 worth of damage to trains
A graffiti artist has been charged with causing €56,000 worth of damage to trains in Malaga city as well as the Costa Blanca and Almeria.

THE Belgian, 28, was arrested in Malaga and is accused of vandalising 14 different trains.

The “spate of criminal damage” began in 2015, when police became aware the same person was responsible for a number of scrawlings on trains in four different provinces.

Officers from the National Police’s transport unit worked with local police in various towns to identify the suspect who lives in Almería.


According to the train company, €55,956 worth of damage was caused.

