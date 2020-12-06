Father arrested for allegedly decapitating his two children in California

A FATHER in Southern California has been arrested for allegedly decapitating two children – his son and daughter – who had apparently been dead for some time.

34-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr. has been arrested for the gruesome crime in which he has apparently taken the lives of two of his children after their bodies were found when the L.A. County Fire Department responded to a call about a possible gas leak mid-morning on Friday, December 4.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told the Los Angeles Times, “It was pretty brutal,” after the bodies of a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were both discovered in separate bedrooms at a house in Lancaster, California, a small city in L.A. County.

“The social fabric of the country and the world has been shredded, and we are starting to see the aftermath,” he added. “What I’m seeing is more and more people feeling desperate, and that can only have one result.”

Two other children were removed from the house without any apparent injuries.

It is currently unclear when the children were killed or just how long their bodies were left before they were discovered, however, there have been suggestions that the pair’s dead bodies had been there for some time.

