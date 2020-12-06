EXTRAORDINARY meeting called to establish the cause of EMT blaze and assess the damage caused to the fleet

An extraordinary session of the Board of Directors has been called requesting that the Councillor for Sustainable Mobility Giuseppe Grezzi “give an account of the circumstances and causes” of the fire at the EMT station on December 5, and carry out “an assessment of the damage suffered in the fleet.”

-- Advertisement --



The massive inferno engulfed the garages of the Valencia EMT station at Sant Isidre on Saturday, causing columns of black smoke which could be seen for miles.

As well as answering questions about the insurance coverage on the fleet and the cost of restoring the service to full operational capacity, Grezzi will be expected to “know the causes, if the protocols and all the fire-fighting systems worked and what repercussions this serious fire will have on the EMT service.”

“We are facing a very important capital loss in a company that already has serious financial difficulties. We want to know the real numbers of these losses suffered yesterday and how the company is going to manage it,” added Councillor Carlos Mundina.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Extraordinary meeting called to establish cause of EMT blaze”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.