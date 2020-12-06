ENGLAND Vs South Africa Cricket Postponed After Positive Coronavirus Tests on staff and players

England’s One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa, in Paarl, South Africa, today, Sunday, December 6, has been postponed for a second time, one hour before the scheduled start, after two of the hotel staff gave positive tests for coronavirus, followed by two England cricketers also testing positive, resulting in all the players and staff going into isolation.

The teams were due to play two more ODI’s, in the series, this week, but those matches now look increasingly likely to also be cancelled, with the England squad due to fly home on Thursday this week.

A statement from ECB, read, “Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to delay the start time for today’s, Sunday’s, One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl. The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19”.

It went on, “Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today’s ODI match. However, the match was called off shortly afterward and now the rest of the series is in jeopardy. The touring squad has been living in a bio-secure bubble in Cape Town, only leaving to train and play matches and with the positive test results coming from within that bubble, it may prove too dangerous to continue the tour”.

