Eleven deaths and 419 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

ELEVEN deaths and 419 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Sunday, December 6.
The additional cases reported today brings the total number in Northern Ireland to 55,047 and with the extra reported deaths sadly bringing the total number of virus fatalities to 1,050 since the beginning of the outbreak.
On Saturday, December 5, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported seven deaths and 451 new Covid-19 cases with Belfast registering the highest number of cases in today’s figure with 71 new cases.
The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.
419 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A further 11 deaths have been reported.https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Lin4CNZM1C
— Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 6, 2020
The first vaccinations in Northern Ireland are set to take place in the coming week following the arrival of 25,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine into the North.
