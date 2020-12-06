Eleven deaths and 419 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

On Saturday, December 5, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported seven deaths and 451 new Covid-19 cases with Belfast registering the highest number of cases in today’s figure with 71 new cases.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data. 419 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A further 11 deaths have been reported.https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Lin4CNZM1C

— Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 6, 2020

The first vaccinations in Northern Ireland are set to take place in the coming week following the arrival of 25,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine into the North.

