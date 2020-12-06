A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Granada capital

Another earthquake has shaken Granada, the second in a week, as residents felt the 3.1 magnitude rumble at 9:37am on Sunday, December 6. Last Wednesday, December 2, Santa Fe residents were alarmed by another quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale.

-- Advertisement --



The National Geographic Institute reported that Sunday’s quake’s epicentre was in the west of the municipality of Atarfe, at a depth of one kilometre.

The earthquake was felt by many residents in the municipalities near the epicentre of the earthquake, who took to social media to express their alarm.

¿Me acaba de despertar otro terremoto en Granada? ¡2 en una misma semana! pic.twitter.com/w6Uise4AGX

— ANDONI 🏳️‍🌈 (@andonii_) December 6, 2020

Experts say the rumble corresponds to the normal activity of the area, in which micro-earthquakes are frequent.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “John Leslie jury sent home as ‘precautionary measure’ as Covid restrictions tighten”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.