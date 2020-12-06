Driver who caused more than £330,000 of damage gets lengthy driving ban

A DRIVER, who caused more than £330,000 of damage when he crashed into a row of parked cars on a narrow residential street, has been handed a suspended sentence and a lengthy driving ban.

25-year-old Ahmed Al Husseini, of Dundee House, Maida Vale, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, December 2, having previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Al Husseini was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months and was also disqualified from driving for two years and will have to take an extended test before he can drive again.

Police were called to Moore Street, SW3 at 12.30 am on Monday, August 1, 2019, following a collision between Al Husseini’s Audi Q7 and a number of other cars, many of high value, that were parked along the road. Officers believe Al Husseini had been driving at speeds above 80mph in a 20mph zone when he lost control.

Insurance companies paid out a total of £339,811.50 (€376,711.84) following the incident.

In addition to his suspended sentence and disqualification, Al Husseini will have to abide by a curfew for the next four months, remaining at home between 8 pm and 8 am, and must also pay a victim surcharge of £149 (€165).

