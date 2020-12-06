Dangerous Brothers Escape From Prison In Madrid

DANGEROUS brothers escaped from prison in Madrid by climbing out of the windows with sheets

You’d be forgiven for thinking it is the plot to a bad jail-break movie, but two notorious Spanish thieves escaped from the Madrid III prison on December 5 at around 7pm by using the oldest trick in the book – bed sheets to drop down from the prison windows.

Jonathan Moñiz Alcaide, 36, better known as “El Piojo”, made the break from Valdemoro prison with his brother Miguel Ángel and another inmate, Adrian Muñoz Rodriguez, by sawing off the bars on a warehouse window.

The brothers are considered by Security Forces to be one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the country, having begun their career with violent robberies and later diversifying into money laundering.

The bothers fled in a different direction to Rodriguez, who was quickly captured. A manhunt is underway for the siblings.

Police sources told ABC news it is probable that a get-away car was waiting for the criminals, and that it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Rodriguez was used as a decoy to allow the brothers a chance to escape.

