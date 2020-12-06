What will be the must-watch shows for Christmas this year and how different will a 2020 yuletide TV look?

Two shows that are sure to please this year are the Birds of feather Christmas special were Tracey sold the house to Dorien and a few well know guests arrive at the house.

-- Advertisement --



Then Britain’s got talent Christmas special with

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, and Ashley Banjo, all hosted by Ant and Dec, and they will welcome back some of the contestants from the last 14 years.

Christmas TV will be so important this year as many are not sure what restrictions will be in place and indeed whether or not they apply to them, so staying in and good Christmas TV is a must to enjoy with the family or those in your Christmas 2020 bubble.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas feathers and lots of talent”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News homepage.