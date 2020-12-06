Celebrity Maria Bravo presents generous gift of food and other items for distribution to those in need.

THE Global Gift Foundation, created and sponsored by actors Maria Bravo who has a Marbella base and regular visitor from the USA Eva Longoria acts tirelessly to assist children in need and also local charities.

Maria Bravo met with Marbella Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, on December 3 at the Global Gift House to hand over more than 3,000 kilos of food and 5,000 hygiene items collected thanks to an initiative launched by the Foundation.

The Council will arrange to deliver these items to Caritas, Marbella, the Estepona soup kitchen and the Collective Calling Association, as well as to different individual families who have requested help from the Global Gift organisation.

The actor explained that this is the first presentation to be officially held at the Global Gift House was delighted at being able to help “three groups that do an excellent job.”

