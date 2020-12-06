Bigastro makes a clean sweep

THE central government approved 21 Bigastro projects to repair the September 2019 DANA devastation.

Urban Development councillor Antonio Meseguer announced that the municipality will be able to carry out €777,000 in repairs.

“You could say we have made a clean sweep,” Meseguer said. “Bigastro projects account for a third of all those presented in Alicante province.”

Half of the €770,000 will come from central government funds with the remainder met by Bigastro town hall.

“We are now working on the municipal Budget for 2021, as our contribution to those 21 projects is essential if we are to return Bigastro and its installations to normal,” the councillor said.

Meseguer added that the town hall was waiting for news regarding applications for help from the Diputacion provincial council which has allocated more than €7.5 million to municipalities affected by the September 2019 storms.

The councillor pointed out that Bigastro suffered damage amounting to more than €1 million, with €300,000 spent on emergency repairs and clearing the town’s streets. The cash came from the town hall’s own funds, he said, plus €150,000 from the Generalitat, which has yet to arrive.

The necessary work will now be put out to tender, Meseguer said, with the awarded contracts eventually generating employment.

