BARCELONA’S Worst Start To A Season In 32 Years as they lose against Cadiz

By losing 2 – 1 yesterday, Saturday, December 5, against Cadiz, Barcelona acquired the unwelcome tag of recording their worst ever start to a La Liga, for 32 years, having accumulated only 14 points from 10 matches played this season, while 32 years ago, in 1987-88, they picked up just 13 points from the opening 10 matches.

-- Advertisement --



The result means Barcelona are in seventh position in La Liga, 12 points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, but with Barca having won their last three matches, in the post-match interview, coach Ronald Koeman was left surprised at the loss to Cadiz, “We can’t concede a second goal like that. It’s a lack of concentration. It’s hard to explain what happened because we had a good week”.

He continued, “I think the first-half wasn’t good. We lost a lot of balls. There was a little improvement in the second half. It’s a giant step backwards to be able to compete for La Liga. I’m very disappointed. Atletico Madrid are many points away. If we do not improve the attitude away from home, there is nothing else to say”.

Sergio Busquets, their midfield general added, “This year we had individual mistakes that cost us a lot of points. Today it happened again. Recent games have greatly penalised individual errors. It is not an attitude problem. In the Champions League, the team looks like another one. I can’t tell you why, if I knew, we’d try to correct it”, with Barcelona director, Guillermo Amor, stating, “The objectives remain the same. What happened today, we will encounter it more times during the year”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona’s Worst Start To A Season In 32 Years”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.