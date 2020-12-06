Andalusia Court Overturns Most ‘Illogical’ Convictions ‘in 100 Years’

The High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has annulled the convictions of a Seville bar owner and his brother in law who were jailed when cocaine was found in their establishment’s bathroom.

A drug addict confessed to having hidden the drugs there but has now been acquitted as the court declared that ‘not even the most naive person in the universe’ would have believed his version of events.

-- Advertisement --



The owner and his brother-in-law were arrested when police found 718 grams of cocaine alongside ‘cutting’ acids in the women’s bathroom of their bar in Macarena, a neighbourhood north of Seville’s centre.

The original court trial sentenced the owner of the bar to 4 years and 3 months in prison and his brother-in-law to 3 years, despite the fact that a third man admitted that he hid the bag in the toilet because he feared he was being followed by plainclothed police.

Among the case’s many bizarre contradictions, the TSCJ pointed to the fact “it is not understood why, if the owner of the bar was waiting for the arrival of the drug, he delegated to his brother-in-law the task of receiving, keeping and monitoring it instead of doing it himself”.

In addition, the anonymous police informant told officers that the drugs had been given to a bartender with a neck tattoo, but it was proven to be obvious that this could not have been the convicted individual.

“Not even the most naive person in the universe” would believe the story of the self-incriminating drug addict said the TSJA, claiming that “in the hundred years of experience that the three members of the tribunal have accumulated, we have never heard such a singular, illogical and irrational version”. The addict declared that a Peruvian criminal had paid him 300 euros to deliver the bag to a known drug-dealing hot spot, but he got scared and entered the bar of the accused.

“Not even the most naive person in the universe could believe that someone would hand over an unknown quantity of drugs, paying him the derisory amount of 300 euros, with the order to give it to someone else without telling him who or where he had to hand it over,” said in TSJA.

“It is absolutely unacceptable” that someone who claims to be being chased by the police while in possession of Class A drugs, “does not quickly get rid of the bag at the first sign of police anywhere, instead of risking getting into a place he does not know’.

The court concluded, after acquitting all three men, that the bizarre and contradictory case was designed to suit the ‘purpose of a motivated third party, we do not know with what incentives”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalusia Court Overturns Most ‘Illogical’ Convictions ‘in 100 Years’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.