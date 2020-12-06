ALL REGION WEATHER WARNING

Tomorrow Monday 7 December sees the weather worsen in most areas of Spain.

With much lower temperatures, strong winds, rough seas and snowfall AEMET, The state meteorological office say there will be persistent rainfall in some areas too.

It is normal for the weather to take a turn, so to speak, at this time of year just before Christmas, however, to have so many yellow alerts for Spain’s regions is far from normal.

Malaga will have a yellow warning for high waves in place for most of the day from 5 am onwards.

Huesca in Aragon northeastern Spain is one of the areas with an orange alert for snow. The region expects quite the blanket December weather.

This weather is due mainly to a powerful Atlantic storm in the Bay of Biscay the front will continue to sweep the Penninsula from northwest to southeast.

Malaga will see low temperatures of 10 degrees and highs of 20 degrees.

