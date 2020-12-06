A fun fundraiser in Torrevieja

MINGLE BELLS returns to the Marina Bar in Calle de las Rosas, Torrevieja, on Friday December 20 at 2pm.

Originally a one-off event, this has now become a very popular annual date. The two-course Christmas lunch with quiz, raffle and spot prizes costs €15 per person.

This is a chance for singles and couples to meet – while maintaining social distancing, of course – for a fun afternoon hosted by David and Loraine Whitney who will be raising funds for Help at Home.

Rita and Dave at the Marina Bar have anti-Covid measures in place for a safe and happy atmosphere.

Booking is essential as places are limited, so readers wishing to attend should call 965705907 for further details.

