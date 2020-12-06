£350k fine for theme park after seven-year-old thrown from rollercoaster

A THEME park in North Yorkshire has received a £350k (€388k) fine after a seven-year-old boy was thrown from one of its rollercoasters.

Lightwater Valley was issued the huge fine by York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 5, after the young boy suffered life-changing injuries after he slipped from the Twister ride in the theme park in Ripon last year.

He was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary on May 30, 2019, with serious head injuries, after the theme park failed to correctly follow safety procedures.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that although the Twister ride stated that those between 1.2m and 1.5m tall must wear seat belts on the ride, several children under 1.5m in height were not wearing them. The HSE investigation reviewed CCTV evidence, which was played at court, showing Lightwater Valley’s breach in safety procedures along with statements by members of the public.

The investigation also found that on examination of the restraining systems, many belts were not functioning correctly and that on several occasions, “the final position of the lap bar restraint allowed significant gaps to remain and did not fully contain smaller passengers.”