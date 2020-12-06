£1 million worth of cannabis found in disused building in Essex

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of £1million (€1.1 million) has been found by Essex Police officers growing in a disused building in Clacton.

Around 1,000 cannabis plants were found by officers at a building in Wash Lane at about 11 am on Friday, December 4 after they received numerous reports of suspicious activity.

Work remains ongoing to dismantle the equipment and remove the plants, with no arrests reportedly made at this time.

Officers are working hard to make arrests as these cannabis factories are linked to criminals who exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain.

The bust was a huge success in the war on drugs, however, officers are aware the vulnerable people recruited by these gangs might be people who are exploited or forced to work for them to manage these cultivations, or to sell the drugs.

