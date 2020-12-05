ZIDANE Makes A Personal Call To Real Madrid Transfer Target in a bid to convince him to sign



Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, has, according to reports in the German sports press, made a personal phone call to his top transfer target, Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungarian footballer currently playing for RB Salzburg, in the Bundesliga in Germany.

Zidane is eager to sign the 20-year-old, reportedly saying he is the ideal central-midfield playmaker to replace Isco, and other squad players, in the upcoming January transfer window, having already scored 17 goals in as many games this season for RB Salzburg, from midfield, with Szoboszlai allegedly interested in a move to the top La Liga club, but he is also currently in negotiations with RB Leipzig about a €20million move.

Leipzig and Salzburg are both owned by energy drink company, Red Bull, and RB Leipzig has a history of developing young talent and selling them on to Europe’s top clubs for a good profit.

