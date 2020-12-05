Vehicles replaced for Orihuela’s ILDO workers

ORIHUELA’S ILDO employment centre has three new vehicles.

The municipally-run centre helps those with disabilities to enter the jobs market and their previous vehicles, needed to transport personnel, were badly damaged by the storms of September 2019.

The town hall has now spent €74,700 on acquiring the three vans which the centre will use for gardening, cleaning and laundry work.

