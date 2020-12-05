Valencian Community pubs and discos to reopen

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY discos and pubs can reopen after December 9.

The long-awaited announcement came four months after they were closed down by Spain’s Ministry of Health in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Generalitat and representatives of the sectors involved closed an agreement allowing discos, pubs and other venues to open with the same opening hours and conditions as bars and restaurants.

Pubs can open from 12 noon until midnight, while discos and nightspots will function from 5pm until midnight.

Although what the Generalitat described as “cultural activities” are permitted, dance floors must remain empty, with no standing at bar counters as drinkers must be seated.

Outside terrace capacity will be limited to 50 per cent and 30 per cent in the interior, with a maximum of six per table.

Victor Perez, president of the Fotur association, said it was important that the owners of pubs, discos and nightlife venues led by example: “In other words, we must be exemplary in complying with all the rules.”

Despite the good news, Perez warned that “in all probability” 300 of the Valencian Community’s 1,100 nightlife venues will not survive until January, as direct aid from the Generalitat would not arrive until the first three months of 2021.

