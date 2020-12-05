TOUGH new Covid measures for Italy as death hit a record high

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced tough new measures for Italy as the daily deaths on Thursday, December 3 hit a record high of 919 – the highest number in one day since March 27.

The PM stressed in a televised press conference that restrictions must remain in place during the festive period to avoid another spike in the New Year. ‘It’s clear this will be a Christmas that is different from the others but it will be no less authentic,’ he said.

Under the strict new rules, between December 21 and January 6, people will only be allowed to move between regions for essential travel; there are no exceptions for Christmas family gatherings. The current curfew from 10pm to 5am will be extended until 7am on New Year’s Eve but hotels can only serve meals via room service. Shops will be allowed to open until 9pm until January 6th, but larger shopping centres must close at weekends.

Christmas midnight Mass is cancelled and ski resort will remain closed until at least January 7; likewise, cruises are banned between December 21 and January 6. While younger children can continue to attend school as normal, face-to-face classes will resume for 75% of older students in January after the holidays.

More than 58,000 people have died in Italy since the start of the pandemic, making it the second highest country death toll in Europe, after the UK.On Friday, December 4, 814 deaths were recorded with 24,099 new infections. However, there were 201 fewer ICU admissions than the previous day and the total number of hospital admissions also fell by 600.

