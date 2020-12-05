Thief Tried To Run Over Victims After Robbing Them

THIEF arrested when he tried to run over his victims after robbing them in Alicante

Alicante’s Guardia Civil reported on Saturday, December 5 that they had detained a 33-year-old Romanian man who robbed a couple in San Juan and tried to run over the victims with his car when they chased him.

The detainee, who is charged with a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation and two counts of causing injury, monitored them for days and discovered that they took the day’s takings with them every evening.

On the evening of the attack, the thief followed the couple to a supermarket in Mutxamel. When the woman got into her vehicle, the thief pounced on the couple and got into the car, where he attacked both of them and after a strong struggle, managed to snatch their takings of over €20,000.

As he fled the scene, the man ran after him and the thief tried to run him over with his car; the victim threw himself out of the way to avoid being hit.

The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Alicante Investigating Court, which has ordered his remand without bail.

