The Queen and Prince Philip ‘to get Covid vaccine in weeks’.

The Queen is expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine within weeks and it is understood her majesty will then reveal she has been given it in the hope that it will encourage more people to take up the vital jab. Senior sources from Buckingham Palace say both the 94-year-old Monarch and Prince Philip, 99, will not get preferential treatment, but will instead ‘wait in line’ during the first wave of injections reserved for the over-80s and care home residents. -- Advertisement --

Public health experts believe that if the couple go public about the jab, it could go a long way to combating misinformation spread by conspiracy theorists which, it’s feared, could lead to a substantial proportion of the population refusing the vaccine. Both royals are expected to accept the offer of the injection on the advice of their doctors. Public health experts said that they believe that if the couple go public about the COVID vaccine jab, it could go a long way to combating misinformation spread by conspiracy theorists which, it’s feared, could lead to a substantial proportion of the population refusing the vaccine.

The U.K. will administer its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 8, government and health officials say, raising hopes that the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech could help them tame the coronavirus.

“We’re looking forward to the race starting on Tuesday,” Chris Hopson, CEO of the U.K.’s NHS Providers, said on Friday- his organization represents hospitals and medical service groups. The U.K. has received an initial batch of 800,000 vaccine doses, Hopson said via Twitter, making it “one of the first countries in the world to be able to start mass COVID-19 vaccination.”

Moscow has started vaccinating workers at high risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus at newly opened clinics across the city. It started the distribution of the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, December 5, marking Russia’s first mass vaccination against the disease.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Queen and Prince Philip ‘to get Covid vaccine in weeks‘”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.