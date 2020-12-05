The Queen and Prince Philip ‘to get Covid vaccine in weeks’

Tony Winterburn
Queen and Prince Philip 'to get Covid vaccine in weeks'
image: Twitter

The U.K. will administer its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 8, government and health officials say, raising hopes that the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech could help them tame the coronavirus.


“We’re looking forward to the race starting on Tuesday,” Chris Hopson, CEO of the U.K.’s NHS Providers, said on Friday- his organization represents hospitals and medical service groups. The U.K. has received an initial batch of 800,000 vaccine doses, Hopson said via Twitter, making it “one of the first countries in the world to be able to start mass COVID-19 vaccination.”

Moscow has started vaccinating workers at high risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus at newly opened clinics across the city. It started the distribution of the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, December 5, marking Russia’s first mass vaccination against the disease.


 

