THE Manchester United Cyber Attack Is Finally Over after two weeks



Reports coming out of Old Trafford say it is almost “business as usual”, after two weeks of extensive investigations by technical experts, and upheaval, after a major cyber attack on their IT systems, and a ransom demand from the unknown hackers, most of the staff were back online late on Friday, December 4, with the rest expected to follow next week, though there has been no official statement made as to whether Manchester United have paid the ransom or not.

-- Advertisement --



There had been real fears that top-secret data might have been stolen, or even encrypted, making it impossible to salvage, but today’s news will be a welcome relief to those who thought sensitive data on players, transfer plans, and fans, may have been compromised, as well as the disruption to the day to day operation of such a major club as Manchester United, whilst managing to successfully stage three home matches during the two-week period, without any repurcussions.

There is however still an investigation ongoing, by the Information Commissioner’s Office, with the possibility of an £18m fine if any breach of fans’ data protection is discovered, and of course, the whole episode is one huge embarrassment to the club.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Manchester United Cyber Attack Is Finally Over”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.