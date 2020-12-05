THE ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Winner 2020 is ……

After 21 long days in Gwrych Castle, North Wales, with 12 celebrity contestants undertaking gruesome trials, and slowly getting evicted, day by day, tonight, Friday, December 4, saw the winner of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2020 be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

The final three were TV presenter, Vernon Kay, Radio DJ, Jordan North, and podcaster and author, Giovanna Fletcher, who took on the notoriously famous final “eating challenge”, while viewers made their votes to choose who the winner of this year’s series – the 20th – would be.

In third place was voted, Vernon Kay, in second place came, Jordan North, meaning that this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’s’ winner, and the first-ever Queen Of The Castle, is 35-year-old GIOVANNA FLETCHER.

In her interview with Ant And Dec, Giovanna told them, “I’m just blown away, I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience”, with husband Tom, the drummer with McFly, posting a video online with their kids, reacting to Giovanna’s victory, screaming, “Yes! She did it!”, as one of their three sons shouted, “Mummy! Mummy won”.

