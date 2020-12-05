TESTS IN TEN MINS IN SPAIN

The tests that can tell you if you have had COVID -19 are becoming available now in fingerprick ten-minute form.

The first tests are being distributed over the course of the next 7 days from 5 December, and these tests can be sold to the general public, Cofares have announced.

The ministry of health has announced that the (AEMPS), the agency for medicines and health products, has details of the supply of self-diagnostic antibody tests that will be marketed in Spain and indeed carry the (CE) mark for Europe wide notified body/company.

These tests allow the user, with just a finger prick of blood, a result in ten minutes concerning COVID-19.

The kit used in this case is similar to a pregnancy test kit, in that a single drop of blood is used in the test.

Its thought that the average cost per user will be 10 euros in Spain.

