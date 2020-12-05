Surf’s up in Santa Pola

SANTA POLA is planning an app to inform users which part of the coast is best for each type of water sports.

This is just one of the innovations that the town will introduce as part of its plans to be known as a smart tourism destination for sport.

The town hall is currently collaborating with investigators at Alicante University’s Marine Biology department as well as watersports clubs and official bodies.

Tourists using the app will now know, whatever the weather or the time of the year, which parts of Santa Pola’s 15 kilometres of coastline are most suitable for their favourite sports.

