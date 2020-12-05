SPEED merchant clocked doing 195km per hour on the AP-7 motorway hunted by police

A 32-year-old Murcia man is being investigated after being clocked doing 195km/hour in a 100km/hour zone. The El Palmar resident was caught on the AP-7 motorway, as it passes through the Valencian municipality of Sagunt.

-- Advertisement --



The event occurred on September 20, when a speed inspection device (cabin-fixed cinemometer), installed at kilometer 478,100 of the AP-7 motorway (La Junquera-Murcia), captured a tourist driving at 195 kilometres per hour in a section limited to 100, thereby exceeding the maximum speed allowed by 95 kilometres.

The person investigated and the proceedings brought have been made available to the Deanery of the Courts of Sagunto and the crime is punishable with either a prison term of up to 6 months, a hefty fine or up to 90 days of community service. The driver could also be taken off the road for up to 4 years.

This is the eighth case, so far this year, of drivers being investigated as alleged perpetrators of crime against road safety for speeding.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Speed Merchant On AP-7 Motorway Hunted By Police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.