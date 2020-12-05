Son of hotelier found dead at crash scene arrested

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested the son of the hotelier found dead in Sanxenxo, Pontevedra, near a crashed car.

They are investigating whether the victim was travelling in the crashed car, which belongs to his son, or if someone else was with him when he sustained a blow to the head, which could be due to a fall or have even happened post mortem.

At around 7am in Friday, December 4, the emergency services in Galicia received an notification sent by the car’s automatic alert system after having hit another vehicle.

Local Police, Guardia Civil and firemen attended the scene, and minutes later they found the body of a man identified as Ignacio Cal Garcia, on a track near a nightclub, just metres from the vehicle. Paramedics were only able to certify his death.

His son was arrested when he went to the police station voluntarily and charged with manslaughter as a document identifying him was found at the scene. Several sources have said that his father was not travelling in either of the cars involved in the crash.

