Snow Joke: Storm Dora Brings Freezing Temperatures To Spain

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET has issued weather warnings for Andalusia, Murcia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands as Storm Dora brings freezing temperatures and strong winds, beginning Friday, December 4. Arriving just in time for the bank holiday weekend, Dora is expected to drop temperatures below 0C in many parts of Spain, with Galicia, Asturias, parts of Castilla y Leon and the Pyrenees being on alert for snow.

04/12 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel rojo por costeros para hoy en Galicia . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/OHdZZNOCCS — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 4, 2020



According to the director of the Laboratory of Climatology of the University of Alicante, Jorge Olcina, Storm Dora is an arctic air mass, direct from the North Pole, which is accompanied by temperatures “below normal at the beginning of December.” Many places will have sun in the afternoons, but it is “a deceptive sun” as the days “will be very cool.”

Olcina explains that “the worst is expected for this Friday and Saturday.”As for Sunday, the situation will improve, although the cold weather will continue until Thursday of next week. “Then the temperatures will rise, but we can no longer expect a temperate environment like the one we had in November, which has been an atypical month,” he says.

