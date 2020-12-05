SNOW IN MALAGA

They have fallen, the first sprinklings of snow in the Torcal de Antequera and Alfarnate.

Cars, terraces rooftops and more, we’re all covered by snow in Torcal and Alfarnate in the Malaga province just along from central Malaga in the Axarquia.

Whilst the snow made for a dreamy, picturesque landscape it is, of course, perilous if the temperatures drop and ice forms early morning as residents need to circulate for work.

Malaga temperatures can be only 7 degrees at 8 am, but the terral winds make the ‘real feel ‘ more like 2 degrees. Even less in the Ronda were it is only just over 1 degree some mornings.

It’s expected these two locations Torcal de Antequera, and Alfarnate will possibly remain ‘white’ for the Christmas period.

It remains to be seen how far to the coast the snow will fall.

Weather watchers keep a keen eye in the next 4 weeks.

