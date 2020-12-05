Shoppers Flood London’s High Streets on First Saturday Out Since Lockdown Lifted.

T housands of people flooded into London’s high streets on the first Saturday since Britains second national lockdown was lifted. Massive queues formed along London’s Oxford Street as shoppers made the most of the relaxed Covid-19 restrictions under the new tiering system, which came into force on Wednesday. Joining them was London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who took the time to take selfies with people at the popular shopping destination.

He said: “It’s quite clear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they’ve had a horrendous nine months, they’re keen to make sure this golden month and this golden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost. They’ve seen the collapse of international tourism, the collapse of domestic tourism, and that’s why they really need our support. Unless we support our shops we can’t be surprised if, due to a combination of Covid and lack of business, shops close and people lose their jobs.”

It comes after a week of high street woes as 26,500 jobs were put at risk at retailers including Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group and Debenhams – which have been severely impacted by the pandemic. Mr Khan said it was important people continued to follow the rules, with the majority of England under Tier 2 and 3 of the new restrictions, which limit social contact between households but allow non-essential stores to open.

He said: “It’s really important that we don’t think that this virus is behind us or that we’re over the worst necessarily.” His visit to the West End coincided with Small Business Saturday, an annual event which takes place on the first Saturday of December.