Shoppers Flood London’s High Streets on First Saturday Out Since Lockdown Lifted.
He said: “It’s quite clear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they’ve had a horrendous nine months, they’re keen to make sure this golden month and this golden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost. They’ve seen the collapse of international tourism, the collapse of domestic tourism, and that’s why they really need our support. Unless we support our shops we can’t be surprised if, due to a combination of Covid and lack of business, shops close and people lose their jobs.”
It comes after a week of high street woes as 26,500 jobs were put at risk at retailers including Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group and Debenhams – which have been severely impacted by the pandemic. Mr Khan said it was important people continued to follow the rules, with the majority of England under Tier 2 and 3 of the new restrictions, which limit social contact between households but allow non-essential stores to open.
He said: “It’s really important that we don’t think that this virus is behind us or that we’re over the worst necessarily.” His visit to the West End coincided with Small Business Saturday, an annual event which takes place on the first Saturday of December.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shoppers Flood London’s High Streets on First Saturday Since Out Lockdown Lifted”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.