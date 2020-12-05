Seville Bus Drivers Charged with Selling €350k Worth of Fake Tickets

SEVILLE prosecutors are seeking 6-year sentences for the nine drivers who allegedly sold 350 thousand euro worth of fake tickets at the Damas Bus company.

Prosecutors say that between 2015 and 2016 the nine drivers, who all worked in Seville province, sold over 350,000 euro worth of counterfeit tickets in an elaborate scheme. The drivers bought a ticket printing machine and stole the company’s paper rolls that carried the Dama Bus logo.

Using computer software, they managed to manufacture their own realistic fake tickets which they sold to customers on their buses. It’s estimated that each driver sold at least 50 of these fake tickets a day, meaning that passengers were making their journeys without being covered by the company’s insurance. Prosecutors say this caused ‘a significant decrease in the company’s profits, coinciding with the defendants’ illegal profits’ which amount to roughly 350,000 euro over two years.

Their illegal operation was reported by the wife of one driver, and police arrested the group in December 2016 and found 500 fake tickets during a search of their vehicles. They were all dismissed from the company and will face trial in November 2021.

