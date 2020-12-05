SECOND VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH

It is understood up to ten times more people die of malaria than COVID-19. So what’s being done.

It has been revealed that an Oxford malaria vaccine could be ready for as early as 2024.

The Oxford team behind the COVID-19 vaccine are close to formulating a jab that combats and immunises against malaria.

The Jenner institute director Adrian Hill said up to 5000 doses will be tested in African countries next year after their earlier trials proved very positive.

UNICEF says malaria is the largest killer in children.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease responsible for at least 400,000 four hundred thousand deaths with pregnant women and children at most risk of catching it and ultimately dying of it.

Its thought an Oxford vaccine solution depending on the success of the trial could be ready by 2024.

