SCIENTISTS Say Coronavirus Vaccine May Offer Just 90 Days Immunity.

Scientists say the Coronavirus vaccine may only give people immunity for 90 days, however, in a study, they explained that a high proportion of people are likely to get immunity. Research conducted by the government’s scientific advisors suggests vaccine immunity is not fully understood.

In a paper published by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, experts say the duration of “natural or vaccine-induced immunity is not yet fully understood”.

The study comes after British regulators approved the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine last week. They wrote: “Based on the variability in the data and differential responses in the population we conservatively estimate that a protective immune response after SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination may last for 90 days.”

Researchers examined 37 asymptomatic people, those who never developed symptoms, in the Wanzhou District of China. They compared their antibody response to that of 37 people with symptoms. The researchers found people without symptoms had a weaker antibody response than those with symptoms.

Within eight weeks, 81% of the asymptomatic people saw a reduction in neutralizing antibodies, compared with 62% of symptomatic patients. Additionally, antibodies fell to undetectable levels in 40% of asymptomatic people, compared with 12.9% of symptomatic people, according to the study’s findings.

Though the study was small, the researchers noted the findings may spur some world leaders to rethink issuing so-called “immunity passports.” Some countries have considered issuing passports or risk-free certificates to people who have antibodies against Covid-19, enabling them to travel or return to work assuming that they are protected against reinfection.

Scientists say they are still learning about key aspects of the virus, including how immune systems respond once a person is exposed. The answers, they say, may have large implications for vaccine development, including how quickly it can be deployed to the public.

One critical question among scientists is whether antibodies produced in response to Covid-19 offer protection against getting infected again. Additionally, scientists are still unsure of how long immunity lasts if antibodies do provide protection.

