San Fulgencio starts campaign for Animal Registration

SAN Fulgencio starts a campaign to encourage animal registration

Councilor Ana Villene is heading up the campaign run by The Department of Animal Welfare of the San Fulgencio City Council to encourage residents to register their pets in the municipal registry. The campaign aims to promote responsible ownership and help lost animals be reunited with their owners.

The mayor aims “to facilitate the location of the owner or person responsible in case of loss or abandonment of the animal, promoting in this way responsible tenure.” “Not many people know [registration] is mandatory, as stated in the municipal ordinance,” the mayor added.

People can register their pets by prior appointment in the municipal registry offices in Calle Trafalgar and the Social Centre. It costs just €15 “which includes an identification plate with the registration number, as well as a gift from the Department,” said the councilor.

“We thus continue with the commitment made by this government team since the first day of the legislature, in which we are committed to a more respectful and conscious San Fulgencio with Animal Welfare,” Villena said.

