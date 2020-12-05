San Fransisco Bay Area Orders Month-Long Lockdown For 8.5M People.

Six San Francisco Bay Area regions issued a new stay-at-home order on Friday, December 4 as the number of virus cases continue to surge and hospitals fill up. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, said on Thursday that the area was exempt from his regional lockdown.

But the local health officials overrode him and decided to pre-emptively enforce a lockdown, to stem what they see as a tsunami of new cases coming their way. ‘We cannot wait until after we have driven off the cliff to pull the emergency [brake],’ said Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody. The changes will take effect for most of the area at 10 pm on Sunday, December 6, and last until January 4.

The counties have not yet reached Newsom’s threshold, announced a day earlier requiring such an order when 85 per cent of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full, but officials said the hospital system will be overwhelmed before the end of December when Newsom’s order would apply.

The US saw its highest single-day death toll on Thursday, with 2,879 more Americans succumbing to the virus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 278,000 Americans have died in the coronavirus pandemic another record, the US confirmed 217,664 new cases of the virus on Friday. The total number of Covid-19 cases continues to climb past 14.3million.

