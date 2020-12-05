In the past two weeks its been clear that calle Larios in Malaga has been the focus of attention due to its lack of normally large crowds, but that’s about to change once again.

The hub of the Christmas lights in Malaga, Calle Larios where the normal switch on happens every year obviously had a different atmosphere this year.

The tradition, however, is that strong, that people still flock to the area knowing there are restrictions in place, this means that the police presence has almost doubled to keep a check on things.

-- Advertisement --



The local police have even distributed on youtube, the footage of security cameras showing that no large crowds were present on the night of the normal switch on.

This move was after several social media posts depicted a busy street on the night of the 27 December, an unprecedented step.

It is with this news that despite many more officers and patrol cars, people did not seem intimidated and went about there business as such in an orderly but restricted manner given the distancing rules.

Whether or not this will be the case on the main nights 24, 30 and 31 of December and the three kings day remains to be seen, but for now, the mood of this most famous street is muted and more like a quiet Sunday than a bustling Saturday full of shoppers.

The archive photo in this article is from 3 years ago depicting a ‘normal’ Christmas in Calle Larios.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police out in force”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home.