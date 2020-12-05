People In Wales Urged Not To Travel To England To Shop And Drink.

-- Advertisement --



People in Wales are being urged not to travel to England to do their Christmas shopping or drink in pubs as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to climb. First Minister Mark Drakeford’s plea came as tougher restrictions on the hospitality sector came into force, with pubs, bars and restaurants unable to sell alcohol and forced to close at 6 pm.

But a relaxing of travel restrictions in Wales means people will be able to go between the country and areas of England under Tier 1 and Tier 2. It means travel to places like London, Liverpool, Chester, Cheltenham and Bath will be possible within the new rules – which start at 18:00 on Friday – but not to Manchester, Birmingham or Bristol. Mr Drakeford told the Welsh public on Friday not to use the new freedoms to travel across the border for Christmas shopping deals or in search of a drink in areas where pubs and restaurants can sell alcohol.

Asked whether people can go Christmas shopping in Tier 2 areas on the border such as Hereford or Oswestry, Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Government’s press briefing on Friday: “The law in Wales will not prevent people from going there.

“The advice from the Welsh Government is not to do it, because the further you travel and the more people you mix with elsewhere, the greater the risk you pose. This is a year to go Christmas shopping in Wales, and close to home.”

Asked what is stopping people in Wales flocking into English cities and towns where they would be allowed to drink alcohol, Mr Drakeford said: “The law would not require people in Wales not to travel to a Tier 2 area outside Wales.

“The clear and unambiguous advice to people is not to do it. Because to do it is to add to the risks that we are already facing, and those risks are already driving coronavirus rates rapidly upwards. “So please, don’t do it. It’s not good for you, it’s not good for anybody you know, it’s not good for the rest of the population of Wales.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “People In Wales Urged Not To Travel To England To Shop And Drink”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.