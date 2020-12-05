Orihuela event supports Caritas

ORIHUELA town hall is collaborating with a fashion show and charity bazaar in the Orihuela Casino on Sunday, December 20.

Commerce Councillor Victor Bernabeu recently announced the event, accompanied by Josefina Caselles and Dori Belmone who are behind the project.

“The Desfile y Rastrillo Solidario Sonríe Orihuela is calling for solidarity at this special time by supporting the fashion show and charity bazaar,” the councillor said.

“This is the moment to collaborate and help those who most need it, especially at a time like this that is so difficult for many families.”

There are two parts to the event, which is open to the public but limited to the Casino’s permitted capacity.

The charity rastrillo (bazaar) will be held between 11am and 2pm, while the fashion show – which is by invitation only – starts at 5pm.

All funds raised will go to the Caritas charity, Dori Belmonte explained.

Those wishing to collaborate can buy items at the rastrillo or acquire the Taquilla Zero tickets that are on sale in Orihuela shops.

“These tickets will also enter a raffle for one of 10 Christmas hampers donated by Carrefour and the draw will be held during the event.”

