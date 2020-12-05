One Dead And Two Injured After Car Overturned In Malaga

ONE person is dead and two are injured after a car ran off the road and overturned in Malaga

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an overturned car on the A-337 road in Manilva, Malaga at around1:30pm on Saturday, December 5. A panicked driver phoned 112 and reported that a car had run off the road that connects Sabinillas with Manilva, and that people were still trapped in the vehicle.

The Provincial Fire Service, Guardia Civil, Highway Maintenance, Policia Local and the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES) attended the accident and health workers immediately established that the person trapped in the car had died. An injured woman and child were transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

