No excuse for paying late

TWENTY cleaners at Torrevieja’s care home for the elderly have not been paid for two months.

The home, which has 200 residents, is run by the regional government’s Equality and Inclusive Policies departments but cleaning is outsourced.

The cleaners still clean and disinfect each day but many are “desperate”, they said, especially those whose wages are the only money entering the family home.

The cleaning company claims that it is waiting for payment by the Equality and Inclusive Policies department, an excuse the Generalitat dismissed.

When tendering for contracts companies were obliged to demonstrate that they could cope with temporary cashflow problems like these, sources said.

