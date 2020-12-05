Nero Vodka pours it’s heart into another fabulous event

FRIDAY, December 4, saw guests treated to a 5 Star event at The Supper Club, Puente Romano in Marbella, sponsored by, and in honour of, Nero Premium Vodka.

-- Advertisement --



The event hosted by our very own Michel Euesden was an event full of love and positivity, full of support and recognition, but most importantly, it was an event full of family values, which saw the men look on in admiration as the women shone.

The Supper Club at the Puente Romano was decorated with Nero plush cushions, crystals and petals adorning the tables and live models dressed as emperors and goddesses which all added to the mind-blowing ambience of this exclusive event.

Nicola and John Morrissey of Nero Vodka work tirelessly in promoting their brand and daughter Emma took the stage to express how their drive and ambition was nothing but inspirational for herself and the whole family.

1 of 13

In a tear-jerker of a speech, Emma showed her love for Nicola and John and praised them for their achievements both in business and as parents and friends.

“I want to share with you all the true meaning of Morrissey values, we are so lucky to have a mother, stepmother and a nanny in Nicola Morrisey.

She is a true angel from God, she is honest, hardworking, and the most loving person you could ever meet, shes strong and passionate both about Nero Premium vodka and her family, she is my best friend.”

The Nero brand has gone from strength to strength this year in a climate when most businesses are failing, hosting events up and down the coast, bringing local communities together, sponsoring charity events and donating not just their product but their time to local people.

Just a week ago they sponsored the Hollywood ball at the Beach House, an event which raised over 20,000 euros for the Food Fairies Charity were they donated raffle prizes and also provided welcome Nero cocktails for guests.

Throughout the afternoon at The Supper Club, another selection of Nero cocktails was served with a Nero cosmopolitan on arrival, beautifully decorated and presented with lime zest and flower petals.

No expense was spared and despite the rain, not a single spirit was dampened and the party continued with live performers, acrobatics, fire dancers, electronic violinists and singers who wowed the crowd.

A stunning culinary display was also on show with a menu fit for an emperor, starting with Nero Bloody Mary Oysters, Black Tiger Prawns on Ice, Beef Carpaccio, Gratinated King Crab leg, Nero Lemon sorbet, Cod provincial, Galician Beef Tenderloin, Nero sabayon with Nero marinated berries – to list just a few items on the elaborate tasting menu.

Michel Euesden welcomed Nicola to the stage with a speech filled with female empowerment as she explained what a pleasure it was to work with a woman so full of drive, ambition and determination.

Nicola confessed how disappointed she is that due to the pandemic her mother could not be here to witness and share in her achievements this year.

Nicola shared some of her family brands successes with us,

“Nero is a handcrafted product made using the finest ingredients and distilling methods resulting in a vodka which is truly smooth enough to sip but bold enough to be mixed with any mixer or cocktail.

“When we launched Nero, we carried out 27 blind taste tests against many other premium vodka brands and without fail, Nero was triumphant in every single one.

“This year alone we have won 8 Industry Awards from leading Spirit competitions, newly registered as a gluten-free product and also registered as a vegan product, Nero truly is an undefeatable spirit.”

As the afternoon came to an end guest’s where treated to Nero Espresso Martini’s to send us on our merry way with confetti cannons showering guests in Nero’s brand colours.

It was an afternoon of well deserved and heartfelt recognition and celebration of all the hard work the Morrissey family have put into making Nero Premium Vodka the truly undefeatable spirit it is.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nero Vodka pours it’s heart into another fabulous event”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Photo Credit – Photographer Mark Beltran