Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo Officially Becomes The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli have officially renamed their San Paolo home stadium in memory of Diego Maradona after the club legend died aged 60. Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, forged a strong bond with the Italian club and its supporters during his seven-year spell between 1984 and 1991. In a ruling which was put before the Naples City Council on Friday, Napoli has successfully had their stadium name changed from the Stadio San Paolo to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Diego Maradona died on November 25, the Argentinian spent seven years at Napoli winning their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis led the process to rename San Paolo stadium. The forward, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, joined Napoli from Barcelona and won their only two Serie A titles – in 1987 and 1990 – along with the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup.

Though matches remain behind closed doors in Naples, fans gathered in their thousands to pay tribute to their club icon prior to last week’s Europa League game against Rijeka, lighting flares all around the stadium.

Banners to ‘The King’ were also hung inside the stadium, while scores of items, including shirts, scarves, pictures and candles were left at a shrine outside.

