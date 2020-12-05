SOME sections of Millwall’s fans booed players who took the symbolic knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before a match against Derby.

The match was the London team’s first game with supporters since football went behind closed doors in March due to the pandemic. As players took to one knee in tribute to the global Black Lives Matter movement, some of the 2000 attending Millwall fans loudly booed and jeered. Shouts of ‘get up!’ could be heard in the supporter’s protest that has been condemned by the Football Association (FA).

-- Advertisement --



In a statement, the FA said it ‘strongly condemns’ those who ‘actively voice their opposition’ to ‘players and staff that wish to take stand against discrimination in a respectful manner’. Millwall announced that their players would continue to take the knee until the new year, in solidarity with the worldwide anti-racism movement sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in May at the hands of Minnesota policemen.

The incident in Millwall’s ‘Den’ stadium drew backlash online, with football pundit Gary Lineker tweeting ‘Let’s be fair, it only appears to be a small minority of Millwall fans that didn’t boo players taking the knee’. The game ended with a 1-0 win for Derby, the first victory of the new interim manager and superstar England player Wayne Rooney.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Millwall Fans Boo Players Taking Knee for Black Lives Matter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.