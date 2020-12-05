Man Dies In Shop Fire In Valencia

MAN dies after his apartment above a shop in Valencia catches fire

A Valencia man has died after a fire broke out in a city centre shop below his apartment on Friday, December 4. The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) were called to a commercial premises on Roger de Flor street at around 10:20am and found a fire raging in an antiques store. One woman had already escaped the building.

Fire crews removed a man from the burning building and treated him on site for serious burns. He was then transferred to La Fe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Two firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation at La Fe Hospital.

Local Police are trying to establish the cause of the fire, but sources suspect it may have been due to a short circuit.

